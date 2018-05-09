Kan. homeowner reports burglary watched on cell phone

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 12:30p.m. Tuesday police responded to a burglary in progress at a home in the 3100 Block of South St. Clair, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The individual calling was watching the home burglary on a cell phone through a motion activated security camera system. He observed the suspect taking items from the home. Through the camera system, the homeowner was able to provide police with a suspect and suspect vehicle description for police, according to Davidson.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and stopped it near the intersection of Marion and Broadway. They took 61-year-old Dale Owens into custody. According to the Sedgwick County booking report, he is being held on requested charges of burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation.

Owens has a dozen previous convictions for burglary, theft and assault, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.