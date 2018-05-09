Josh Hendrickson Division I Baseball Pitcher of the Week

bartonsports.com – Josh Hendrickson of the 19th ranked Barton Community College baseball team has been named the season’s final KJCCC Kansas MTXE .

Receiving the distinction in consecutive weeks earlier in the season, Hendrickson’s third honor gives the Cougars back-to-back pitching recognition as Zach Curry was named week thirteen’s recipient. The pitching awards along with Kaden Fowler’s week five honor brings Barton’s haul of the awards to five on the season

Dominant on the hill last Friday, Hendrickson silenced the Allen County bats to just four hits helping Barton win game one of the opening round of the Region VI/Central District playoffs. After surrendering two first inning singles, the sophomore lefty from Australia sent the Red Devils down in order four of his eight career high innings including striking out two batters in four of the frames. Moving into third place of Barton history with nine wins improving to 9-2 on the season, Hendrickson lowered his ERA to 2.35 in striking out eleven in also moving up to the No. 3 spot on the school single season strikeout chart with 105 on the year.

Champions of the Jayhawk West for the first time since 1994, the 42-12 Cougars are making their second straight trip to Wichita and are set to take on Johnson County Community College (36-21) in the 1:00 p.m. Friday game at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. The winner of the contest advances to the Saturday 4:00 p.m. game while the loser drops to the 10:00 a.m. elimination game.

Fans unable to make the trip can follow the Cougars with Doug Bender play-by-play on local radio 107.9FM or streaming online. The KJCCC and Region VI will also be providing live stats with the KJCCC Sports Network providing video broadcasting of all tournament games. For complete coverage links of Barton’s run in the tournament, visit BartonSports.com.