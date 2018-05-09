Great Bend Community Theatre wins over $10,000 from members of 100+ People Who Care

The Great Bend Community Theater announced they were recently voted as the winner of more than $10,000 in donations from the members of the 100+ People Who Care group in Barton County.

Following a presentation from theatre members Dan Heath and Matt Mazouch, members of the group selected the Community Theatre out of the three charitable organizations who presented.

The Theatre plans to utilize the funds to bring the Missoula Children’s Theatre Company to the Great Bend community for the benefit of the youth in the area. Professional actors and directors would be in residence for a week-long camp, providing up to 50-60 youth the opportunity to grow both on and off the stage, through the creation of lights, props, and a musical theater production. The company describes the experience they bring to youth in this way: “On Monday, they’re cast as characters. By Saturday, they’ve gained character. The kind that really counts!”

The Great Bend Community Theatre looks forward to bringing this tour to Great Bend to promote pride, confidence, character, work ethic, and team building skills in our youth. With 100% of ticket sales from the youth production retained locally, they also hope to sustain this program for many years to come.

“We couldn’t be more grateful that the members of 100+ People Who Care are investing in this sustainable program,” says Dan Heath, GBCT Volunteer. “Some kids have sports, some kids have music, and this program will help provide another opportunity for students to find their talents and build confidence and character through the fun of live theater.”

Anyone else wishing to donate to the new summer camp project can mail their tax deductible gift to PO Box 361, Great Bend, KS 67530.

The next giving meeting for the 100+ People Who Care group will be held Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at 5:30 p.m., at the Best Western Angus Inn Courtyard. At that time, representatives from The Great Bend Community Theatre will return to provide an update on their progress in utilizing the $10,000+ gift. Members will also vote to select and nominate local, charitable organizations to receive future funds.

More details can be found on the group’s website, www.100bartoncounty.org, or on their Facebook page.