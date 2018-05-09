Filing deadline is June 1 for Great Bend City Council elections

The 2018 November election will mark the second year with city elections, and the earlier filing deadline. The Kansas Legislature made changes to remove the spring elections, partly because of lack of voter turnout.

Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Schafer reminds everyone that the filing deadline to run for the Great Bend City Council is noon on June 1.

Any candidate that files must pay a $20 application fee at the Barton County Clerk’s Office inside the Courthouse.

The City Councilmembers that served two years already and who will be up reelection if they choose to run again in November are: Vicki Berryman in Ward 1, Joel Jackson in Ward 2, Cory Zimmerman in Ward 3, and Brock McPherson in Ward 4.

To find out which ward you live in visit greatbendks.net.