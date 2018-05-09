Commissioners get update on 2018 Tax Sale

First year Barton County Treasurer Jim Jordan isn’t wasting any time on moving forward on the 2018 Tax Sale that will be held this fall at the Barton County Courthouse. Jordan told Commissioners Monday that on April 23rd, the 2018 Tax Sale petition was filed with the Clerk of the District Court. Subsequent to the filing, the County sent each party to the sale a summons, a copy of the petition and the corresponding limited Certificate of Title by certified mail.

Last year the list of parcels started at just over 250 on the list that had outstanding taxes that needed to be paid. By the day of the sale in October, there were only 14 parcels that actually went onto the auction block.