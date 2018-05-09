Chiefs Announce Personnel Staff Promotions and Additions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach announced on Wednesday that the club has promoted seven members of the current personnel staff to new titles. Additionally the Chiefs have added two new members to the group.

Mike Borgonzi will now serve as the club’s Director of Football Operations, Chris Shea has been promoted to Football Operations Counsel and Personnel Executive and Ryan Poles has been elevated to Assistant Director of Player Personnel. Additionally, Ryne Nutt is now the team’s Director of College Scouting, Trey Koziol will serve as a National Scout, Jason Lamb has been promoted to College and Pro Scout and Rob Francois’ new role will be as a National Football Scout.

“I’ve said from the beginning that I was fortunate to take this job with an incredibly talented staff already in place, a group that I was able to get to know very well over the last five years,” Veach said. “Throughout the year they continued to impress me. Not only did they support me, but they exceeded my expectations and each of them have earned this next step in their careers. I’m excited to continue to watch each of them grow in their new roles.”

In addition to the club’s promotions, the team has added Mike Bradway as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel. Bradway enters his 11thNFL season after spending the previous 10 years with the Philadelphia Eagles in various personnel capacities. He most recently served as the Eagles Assistant Director of College Scouting. The club has also added Greg Castillo as a College Scouting Coordinator. Castillo served most recently as a Scouting Intern with the New Orleans Saints. Prior to transitioning to personnel, he played safety for the Chiefs during the 2013 preseason. The Mount Laurel, New Jersey, native, played collegiately at the University of Iowa.

“Mike and Greg will be great additions to our staff,” Veach said. “I have a lot of familiarity with Mike from our time together in Philadelphia. He’s got a great football mind and is a talented evaluator. Greg’s work ethic and attitude give him a really high ceiling in this profession and he’ll be an asset to our department moving forward. Both of these guys will fit in seamlessly to our staff.”

Veach enters his second season as the General Manager with the Chiefs and his 12th year in the NFL. He is the seventh GM in team history, earning that title on July 10, 2017.