Carless smoking caused massive KC office building fire

KANSAS CITY (AP) – Fire officials say an improperly discarded cigarette caused a three-alarm fire that seriously damaged an office building in North Kansas City.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Wednesday the fire was accidental and no criminal investigation will be conducted.

Fire officials say dry conditions and wind helped fuel the fire.

The building where the fire broke out Tuesday afternoon housed 13 businesses. No one was injured and a damage estimate was not available.

Ham says the ATF was able to quickly determine the cause because there were many witnesses and video of the fire.

The Kansas City Star reports the building’s owner, N.T. Reality, is working to help the displaced businesses relocate to other company-owned properties.