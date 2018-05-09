Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/8)

BOOKED: Tyler Schwager of Great Bend on Harvey County District Court warrant for failure to appear with no bond.

BOOKED: Lori N. Fiscus on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond of $20,000 C/S. Rice County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond of $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Alexis Cruz of Garden City on Barton County District Court case per County Attorney.

RELEASED: Juan M. Bautista on Barton County cases after serving sentence.

RELEASED: Jeffrey M. Compten on Hoisington PD battery case on an 18-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Tyler G. Schwager to Harvey County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Robert Crawford of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BCDC case for driving while suspended and no turn signal.