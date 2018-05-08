Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.