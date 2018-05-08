Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.