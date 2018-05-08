Tuesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Fernando Romero didn’t allow a run for the second straight start to begin his major league career, throwing six sharp innings to lead the Minnesota Twins over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0. The win was a season-high fourth straight for the Twins, who have won 13 of their last 16 games against National League opponents dating to last year. St. Louis had its season-best five-game winning streak snapped.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City manager and technical director Peter Vermes has signed a contract extension that could keep him with the Major League Soccer club through the 2023 season. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sporting KC currently is in first place in the Western Conference.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Armon Gates has been hired as a Nebraska assistant coach less than a month after he was named associate head coach at Florida. Florida coach Mike White had announced the addition of Gates to his staff April 8. Media outlets began reporting last week that Gates would leave the Gators. Gates says he was not fired at Florida. He said he knew Miles and that Nebraska was a better fit for him.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have officially signed free agent linebacker Derrick Johnson to a one-year contract. Coach Jon Gruden had said last week the sides agreed to terms and the contract is now official. The 35-year-old Johnson spent his first 13 NFL seasons with the rival Kansas City Chiefs and will likely fill the role at middle linebacker that NaVorro Bowman played the second half of last season.

National Headlines

CLEVELAND (AP) — For LeBron James, it was just a matter of housekeeping. He scored 29 points, Kevin Love added 23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers swept Toronto for the second straight postseason by winning Game 4 128-93. Cleveland now heads to the Eastern Conference finals to face the winner of the Boston-Philadelphia series.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — First a Super Bowl win for the Eagles and possibly an NBA championship for the 76ers? It’s only a very remote possibility. The Sixers held off elimination in a 103-92 win over the Celtics in Game 4. Game 5 will be in Boston on Wednesday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — After 20 years, the Washington Capitals are heading to the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals. Evgeny Kuznetsov’s goal 5:27 into overtime gave the Washington Capitals a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6. It will be just the third time the Caps are headed to the finals in franchise history.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist, Pekka Rinne (PEH’-kuh RIH’-neh) stopped 34 shots for his second shutout of the playoffs, and the Nashville Predators beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 to force a decisive Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinal series. Game 7 is Thursday at Nashville,

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Strasburg does it once again. Matt Adams homered in consecutive innings and drove in five runs, Trea Turner homered in his first at-bat at Petco Park and Strasburg beat his hometown team again, leading the Washington Nationals to an 8-5 victory against the San Diego Padres. He’s won seven times in nine career starts against the Padres.

DENVER (AP) — Two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Steven Lopez has been temporarily suspended while the U.S. Center for SafeSport resolves a case against him involving sexual misconduct allegations. Lopez’s suspension Monday comes days after four women filed a lawsuit in federal court which alleges USA Taekwondo and the U.S. Olympic were long aware that Lopez and his brother were sexual predators.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final Minnesota 6 St. Louis 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Texas 7 Detroit 6

Final Houston 16 Oakland 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 11 San Francisco 0

Final N-Y Mets 7 Cincinnati 6

Final Chi Cubs 14 Miami 2

Final Washington 8 San Diego 5

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Philadelphia 103 Boston 92

Final Cleveland 128 Toronto 93

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final OT Washington 2 Pittsburgh 1

Final Nashville 4 Winnipeg 0