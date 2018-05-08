Trump pulls US out of landmark nuclear deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s decision on the Iran nuclear deal (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is railing against the Iran nuclear agreement as “a horrible, one-sided deal” based on a lie.

Trump’s comments Tuesday come as he announces plans to follow through on his campaign threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran during a televised address at the White House.

Trump says that if he allowed the deal to stand, there would soon be a nuclear arms race.

He also says a constructive deal could easily have been struck at the time, but it wasn’t.

Trump is calling Iran a “regime of great terror.”

And he says that “no action taken by the regime has been more dangerous than its pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means of delivering them.”

