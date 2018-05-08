Police investigate theft, vandalism at Kan. memorial park

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of vandalism and theft and asking the public for help.

On Monday, officials discovered a statue vandalized At Veterans Memorial Park, 339 Veterans Parkway in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Sometime between May 3-7 an individual or individuals broke off half of the bronze rifle and the helmet used in the display on the Operation Freedom Memorial at the park.

The damage is estimated at a minimum of $2,000 according to Davidson. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wichita Police.