Person of interest in murder admits role in Kan. coin scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman considered one of two people of interest in the slaying of a Nebraska woman has pleaded guilty in an unrelated gold coin scheme in Kansas.

Court records show Bailey Boswell entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln. Prosecutors agreed to drop several other counts in return. Sentencing is set for Aug. 3.

Aubrey Trail is accused in the scam and also is considered a person of interest in the death of 24-year-old Sidney Loofe. Court records don’t show that he or Boswell have been charged in the homicide.

Trail’s pleaded not guilty in the coin case, but a plea hearing is scheduled for him later Tuesday.

Investigators say Trail used a false name when he persuaded a Kansas couple to enter a joint venture to purchase a gold coin and then sell it.

Trail and Boswell were arrested Nov. 30 near Branson, Missouri.