MAY 8, 2018

FOR SALE: 2 FLIP PHONES, HANDICAP RAMP, TOOL BELT. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 2 GOLF CARTS ELECTRIC & GAS. 620-723-5003

FOR SALE: SET OF 3 KITCHEN CANNISTERS, WOMENS LEOPARD SHOES 8-1/2. 620-797-9605

FOR SALE: 6 STARFIRE TIRES 245/65/17, DOVES, COCKATIELS, EGGS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 2015 HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE. 620-285-1114

FOR SALE: DISHWASHER. 620-617-4055

FOR SALE: TUB, PEDESTAL SINK, DIRT BIKE. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: COMFORT 2 ROOM HEATER. 903-575-7716

FOR SALE: BABY BUCKET CALF (1 MO.) 620-257-8711

FOR SALE: LIFT CHAIR W/HEAT/MASSAGE, HANDICAP SCOOTER, COUCH. 785-483-4826

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD 3/4 PU 2WD, SINGLE CAB. WANTED: TAILGATE. 620-282-4923

FOR SALE: 8′ SLATE POOL TABLE. 620-639-9373

FOR SALE: PU BED UTILITY TRAILER W/TOOL BOX. 620-793-2291

FOR SALE: CHILD’S TABLE & 2 CHAIRS, BUDWEISER GLASSES, MEDICINE CABINET. WANTED: CRYSTAL FRAME 8X10 OR 5X7 620-617-3505

FOR SALE: 1993 BUICK RIVIERA (NICE CONDITION). 620-491-1570

WANTED: GARDEN TOOL RACKS FOR A TRAILER. 620-617-5355

FOR SALE: TOTE GOAT (USED IN THE ROUGH TERRAIN FOR HAULING SUPPLIES OR GAME). FREE: TREADMILL. 785-798-7233

FOR SALE: SLATE POOL TABLE, TOILET IN A BOX, ARROW SIGN. 620-786-6965

WANTED: CABINETS/DRAWERS FOR A TOOL BOX. 620-285-9251

