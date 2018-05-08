Large barn destroyed from fire northeast of Great Bend

On Tuesday, May 8 at about 3:51 a.m. the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a structure fire northeast of the City of Great Bend. The location of the fire was at 238 NE 40th Ave. at the Gerald Wondra residence.

Upon arrival it was discovered that a large barn was completely engulfed in flames along with other equipment setting near the structure. The building and its contents as well as a truck, a tractor and a swather were all destroyed. The total amount of the loss has not been determined.

The Great Bend Fire Department with assistance from the Ellinwood Fire Department brought the blaze under control. Fire department personnel were on the scene until after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There is reason to believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue.