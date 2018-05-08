Kustom Floor Designs wins $99K carpet project at Great Bend Events Center

And the color will be…gray and black. The Great Bend City Council decided on the new style and color for the carpet replacement at the Great Bend Events Center.

In an ongoing effort to revamp the Events Center over the last two-plus years, the City will have Kustom Floor Designs install the carpet and tile in August.

Great Bend Community Coordinator and CVB Director Christina Hayes says there will a 12-foot outline of tile around the whole main room at the Events Center for cleaning purposes.

The City originally had 10 companies interested in the bidding process, and the CVB committee narrowed the list to three finalists. Sutherlands submitted a bid for $119,000, Millers of Claflin came in at $117,000, and Kustom Floor’s bid was $99,000. The City Council voted 8-0 to approve the bid from Kustom Floor.

The carpet will be installed as squares with easy cleaning in mind.

Hayes says the current carpet has been in place since the 1970s and the City hopes the new carpet will last 30-plus years.

Upon researching carpet installation, the City found out there was asbestos in the glue underneath the tile of the dance floor. ACM Removal will remove the asbestos for $4,780 the first week of August. The dance floor will have carpet laid over it, with a portable dance floor available in the future.