Kansas man dies in pickup collision

FINNEY COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Finney County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1995 Ford F350 driven by John C. Allen, 76, Sharon Springs, was southbound on VFW road at U.S. 50.

The driver failed to stop at the stop sign.

An eastbound 2000 Chevy pickup driven by Marcus J. Goetz, 25, Garden City collided with the passenger side of the Ford.

Allen and Goetz were transported to St Catherine’s Hospital where Allen died. Allen was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.