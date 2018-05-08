Kan. high school teacher accused of sex with teen student

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on sex charges.

On Monday, the Wichita Police Department reported the arrest of Maize High School teacher 43-year-old Johnny Yelverton, according to the Sedgwick County Booking report.

Yelverton was booked on two counts of unlawful sexual relations and failure to report child abuse.

WPD Officials were notified of possible sexual relations occurring between the Yelverton and a 17-year-old student, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Yelverton is the Police and Fire Science teacher at Maize High.

USD 266 officials are cooperating with the investigation.