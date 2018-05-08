Kan. couple accused of boy’s murder had been investigated for abuse

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy. They had been investigated for abuse in 2017, according to police.

Just before 8 a.m. Friday, police responded to a residence in the 800 block of north Woodrow in Wichita a where 2-year old boy was found not breathing, according to officer Charley Davidson.

This was initially dispatched as an EMS only call, according to Wichita Police Lt. Jeff Gilmore. It was later changed to a police response call. Dispatch advised a 2-year-old was not breathing and CPR was being administered. When EMS arrived, they immediately triaged the child code red with unexplained trauma to the boy’s face and head, according to Gilmore.

The boy was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Just before 9a.m. Sunday Anthony E. Bunn died.

The investigation determined the boy suffered severe head trauma inflicted by his mother Elizabeth Woolheater and boyfriend Lucas Diel, according to Gilmore.

They are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on amended requested charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

In October of 2017, the police investigated a report of alleged child abuse at the home, according to Gilmore. The District Attorney determined there was not enough evidence to proceed with charges.