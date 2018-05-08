Changing intersection not so cut and dry for Barton County Commissioners

On the surface, it might seem like an easy decision for County Commissioners to decide whether or not to place a four way stop at the intersection of North Washington and Juco Road. But the board found out Monday that there are many different factors and emotions that were linked to their decision.

That’s Heather Weber, Mother of 18-year old Shealee Stover, who died in an accident at the intersection last month. Weber was one of several people who spoke at Monday’s meeting where Commissioners contemplated changes to the intersection including making it into a four way stop. But they also had to consider the property owners and those who live by the road who would also be affected by their decision. Kaitlyn Aiken suggested lowering the speed limit and would even go along with a four way stop if the intersection didn’t include rumble strips.

And then there is Greg Schenk. He owns the house on the corner that has trees that some have blamed for being part of the cause of the deadly accident even though the trees are cut back and are not in the County easement.

The board voted 4-0 Monday to improve the signage and road markings at the location and lower the speed limit to 45 mph further North on Washington, with the caveat that they would continue to keep the four way stop option available following further study.