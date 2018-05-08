Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/7)

BOOKED: Robert Isaacs of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for disorderly conduct. GBMC case for battery LEO with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of controlled substance with no bond.

BOOKED: McKinley Payne of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, no tail lights, no head lights, window tint and no insurance, and child endangerment, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Ethan Blake Kilbourn on Great Bend Municipal Court case for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia with a bond of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Charles A. Manning on Rice County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Taylor Meitner of Great Bend on Barton County Court case for DUI second offense and fail to maintain lane, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jeffrey Compten of Hoisington on HMC case for domestic battery, bond is set in the amount of $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of a controlled substance after being released to the mother.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for probation violation after being transported to Bob Johnsons.

RELEASED: Bryanne Biggs-Zamarippa on Barton County case with a $2,500 OR bond per Judge Willey.

RELEASED: Jonathan Stemm of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear and GBMC warrant for failure to appear after receiving an order to release from the Municipal Court.

RELEASED: Charles Manning to Rice County on their warrant was transported.

RELEASED: Luis Sepulveda-Zubiate of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation x2, posted bonds in cash of $1,273.

RELEASED: Taylor Meitner of Great Bend on BCDC case for DUI second offense and fail to maintain lane, $2,500 posted through A-1 Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend received an 48-hour OR bond on GBPD case for driving while revoked and illegal tag.

RELEASED: Johnny Lee Wallace of Great Bend received a 48-hour OR bond on GBMC case for domestic battery.

RELEASED: Ethan Blake Kilbourn on GBMC case for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, $2,500 posted through Ace