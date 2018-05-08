After two rejections, Great Bend still searching for Network Administrator

With the concern of internet and software security, the City of Great Bend knew they needed someone to look over software installation, backups, and maintenance of the City’s computers, networks, and Information Technology (IT) systems. Knowing what they want is not an issue, finding a person to handle the job is.

Interim City Administrator George Kolb says the City has offered the Network Administrator position to two candidates, but both have declined.

George Kolb Audio

The Network Administrator will be responsible for the strategic vision and overall planning for the current and future technology needs of the City. At the time, the position will earn a minimum salary of $44,658 and no higher than $75,868.

Kolb also mentioned the Great Bend City Council will also meet in executive session on May 21st following their regularly scheduled meeting to narrow down finalists for the City Administrator position.