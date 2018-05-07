Signage and marking changes but no four way stop at North Washington and Juco Road….. for now

After discussing the issue for over an hour Monday, Barton County Commissioners voted to make signage and marking changes at the intersection of North Washington Street and Juco Road, but at least for now, not electing to make the intersection into a four way stop.

A traffic accident at the intersection claimed the life of an Olmitz teenager two weeks ago and that prompted the discussion of possibly making the intersection into a four way stop. After hearing several recommendations that included everything from a four way stop to lowering the speed limit for through traffic on Washington, the board voted 4-0 to improve the signage and road markings at the location and lower the speed limit to 45 mph further North on Washington. With a large crowd in Commission chambers, Commissioners including Alicia Straub were hesitant to make a decision.

Alicia Straub Audio

Commissioner Jennifer Schartz voted for the motion after the board agreed to revisit the possibility of a four way stop at a later date.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

The motion passed by Commissioners also directed County Operations Director Phil Hathcock to have a resolution prepared that would lower the speed limit on Washington North of the intersection to 45 mph from 55 mph. The board is expected to vote on that next week.

No time line was established on when a discussion might resume on the possibility of a four way stop at that location although Commissioners Schartz did mention it would be soon.