Panthers return to action Tuesday

The Great Bend Panther baseball team will carry a 7-11 record into their final double header of the season Tuesday at Dodge City.

The Panthers went 1-3 over the weekend in the Diamond Classic hosted by Hays High School. Great Bend picked up their only win of the Tournament on Friday when they beat Life Prep Academy 2-1. They lost to Hays 10-4, Goddard Eisenhower 18-1 and Salina Central, the Diamond Classic Champion 10-1.

You can hear Tuesday’s double header on B-104.3 the Point starting at 3:45 with the Pre-Game show.

The Great Bend Lady Panthers also wrap up their regular season on Tuesday as they travel to Hays to take on TMP. Like the Panther baseball team, the Lady Panthers are 7-11.