Monday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dexter Fowler hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the 14th inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals finish a weekend sweep of the Chicago Cubs with a 4-3 win. The victory was the Cardinals’ fifth straight, matching their season-best winning streak.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals say catcher Yadier Molina has undergone surgery and is expected to miss a month after being hit in the groin by a foul tip. The Cardinals placed Molina on the 10-day disabled list. They say the eight-time All-Star is projected to miss at least four weeks with what the team called a “pelvic injury with traumatic hematoma.” He was replaced on the active roster by catcher Carson Kelly. Kelly who was called up from Triple-A Memphis.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals won a series for the first time in 11 tries this season, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-2 as Mike Moustakas drove in three runs with a double and sacrifice fly. Kansas City took three of four from the Tigers. The Royals had lost nine previous series this year and split one. Jakob Junis improved to 3-0 against the Tigers this year and matched his career high with eight strikeouts.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets enjoy 3-1 leads in the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals after winning yesterday. The Warriors rode Kevin Durant’s 38 points to a 118-92 rout at New Orleans, and Chris Paul contributed 27 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead the Rockets past the Jazz, 100-87 at Salt Lake City. The Warriors and Rockets can earn berths in the conference finals by winning Tuesday.

UNDATED (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning have moved into the NHL’s conference finals. Marc-Andre Fleury posted his league-high fourth shutout of the postseason and Jonathan Marchessault (MAHR’-cheh-soh) scored the game-winner in the second period of the Knights’ 3-0 win at San Jose. Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) turned back 27 shots and J.T. Miller broke a 1-1 deadlock in the second period to lead the Lightning past Boston, 3-1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jason Day has earned his second victory of the season by capturing the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. Day closed with a 2-under 69 for a 12-under total, two strokes ahead of Aaron Wise and Nick Watney. Tiger Woods was a non-factor, shooting 74 to finish 14 shots back.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kevin Harvick overtook teammate Clint Bowyer on the third stage and cruised to victory in yesterday’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway. Harvick took the first two stages and later hunted down Bowyer for his circuit-leading fourth win of the year. Bowyer ended up second, ahead of Daniel Suarez, Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Justify navigated a sloppy track and became the first colt in 136 years to win the Kentucky Derby after not racing as a 2-year-old. He went off as the favorite at 5-2 and finished in 2:04:20, followed by Good Magic and Audible in the rainiest Derby in the 144-year history of the race. It’s the fifth Derby victory for trainer Bob Baffert, and the second for jockey Mike Smith.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final Arizona 3 Houston 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Cleveland 4

Final Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 1

Final Minnesota 5 Chi White Sox 3

Final Kansas City 4 Detroit 2

Final Boston 6 Texas 1

Final Oakland 2 Baltimore 1

Final L-A Angels 8 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 3 N-Y Mets 2

Final San Francisco 4 Atlanta 3

Final Washington 5 Philadelphia 4

Final Pittsburgh 9 Milwaukee 0

Final Miami 8 Cincinnati 5

Final San Diego 3 L-A Dodgers 0

Final St. Louis 4 Chi Cubs 3, 14 Innings

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 118 New Orleans 92

Final Houston 100 Utah 87

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Tampa Bay 3 Boston 1

Final Vegas 3 San Jose 0