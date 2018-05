MAY 7, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2 FLIP PHONES, WHEEL CHAIR RAM. 786-1945

FOR SALE: TONNEAU COVER FOR A 2010 FORD F150 (BLUE), CRAFTSMAN MOTORCYLE JACK. 792-9978

FOR SALE: SET OF 3 KITCHEN CANNISTERS. 797-9605

FOR SALE: 16′ STARCRAFT BOAT W/MOTOR/MOTOR/TRAILER AND MORE. 793-8327 OR 617-0378

FOR SALE: YARD MACHINE CHIPPER/SHREDDER, 2 SNOW BLOWERS. 233-6092

FOR SALE: WHEAT TRUCK BED W/HOIST WANTED: UTILITY TRAILER 14′ TO 18′ DOUBLE AXLE, TOOL RACK FOR A TRAILER. 617-5355

FOR SALE: TRACTOR TIRES 24/5/32 20.8/42, SWATHER TIRES 16/9/24 785-650-1175

WANTED: SOMEONE TO TILL A GARDEN IN ELLINWOOD. 786-0701

FOR SALE: 12′ ALUMINUM V BOTTOM BOAT/MOTOR/BATTERY, PU TOPPER FOR A 2004 AND UP DODGE DAKOTA 639-2934

FOR SALE: BUFFET CABINET & SHELF UNIT. 797-0059

FOR SALE: TIRES 245/65/17, COCKATIELS, TURTLE DOVES, EGGS. 792-7074

FOR SALE: CHEVY S10 TOPPER. 617-5560

FOR SALE: STORM WINDOWS 34X38 & 34X54, STORM DOORS 32X80, 2 CAST IRON SINKS. 923-5028

FOR SALE: PU UTILITY BED, PU TOPPER FOR A 4’X8′ BED. 792-7841

FOR SALE: 2000 NEW HOLLAND LS180 SKID STEER, VOLKSWAGEN TURBO POWERED DUNE BUGGY. 785-531-0883

WANTED: 2 BIKE RACK FOR A HITCH. 617-8153

FOR SALE: SEARS ROTO-TILLER REAR TINE, COOK SHACK SMOKER W/EXTRAS, ALUMINUM STORM DOOR 33’X 80-1/4″ 894-5008

FOR SALE: 20″ GAS RANGE. 785-445-9177

FOR SALE: AIR FILTER SYSTEM FROM A 2010 CAMARO, OFFICE CREDENZA AND OFFICE DESK. 797-5566

FOR SALE: 2015 HARLEY DAVIDSON 883 MOTORCYCLE 285-1114

WANTED: PULLETS. 282-0529

FOR SALE: 8′ SLATE POOL TABLE. 639-7373

FOR SALE: STAINLESS STEEL PROPANE GRILL. 617-8859

FOR SALE: MEDICINE CABINET, CHILDS TABLE & 2 CHAIRS. WANTED: KING SIZE SHEETS. 617-3505

FOR SALE: SEARS JOINER, DESK W/HUTCH 617-5136

WANTED: SIDE-CABINETS OR DRAWERS FOR A TOOL BOX. 285-9251

