Linda Beech honored at retirement reception on May 18

The Cottonwood Extension District invites the public to a retirement reception in honor of Linda Beech as she retires after 39 years of dedicated service as an Extension educator for K-State Research and Extension.

The reception will be held on Friday, May 18, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Commission Chambers in the lower level of the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main Street in Hays. Presentations will be given at 5:30 p.m.

Beech will retire at the end of May from the Cottonwood Extension District, having previously served as an Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent in Hodgeman, Stevens, Finney and Ellis Counties. During her career, Beech has been recognized as a skilled teacher, an award-winning writer and a respected leader who has made a positive difference for Extension clientele in northwest and southwest Kansas.

Cards and letters in honor of Linda Beech’s retirement may be sent to the Cottonwood Extension District- Hays Office, 601 Main Street, Hays, 67601.