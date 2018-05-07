Kansas man found guilty of child sex crimes

ANTHONY – (May 7, 2018) – An Anthony man today pleaded guilty to child sex crimes, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Kevin Ray Jeter, 43, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of aggravated intimidation of a witness or a victim. Chief Judge William R. Mott accepted the pleas in Harper County District Court. The crimes occurred between December 2014 and October 2016.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 2 at 10:30 a.m.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Acting Deputy Attorney General Melissa Johnson and Assistant Attorney General Jason Oxford of Schmidt’s office and Harper County Attorney David Graham are prosecuting the case.