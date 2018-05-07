Kan. woman dies after setting fire as deputies attempt to serve warrant

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal fire.

Just after 8:30p.m. May 1, sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a warrant to search a home in the 2000 Block of West MacArthur in Wichita, according to Captain Jose Ocadiz with the Wichita Fire Department.

Investigators believe that when deputies arrived, a woman at the home identified as 48-year-old Kimberly Shock intentionally set a fire at the residence. She died of her injuries over the weekend, according to Ocadiz.

In addition to Shock’s fatal injuries, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s department officer was treated for smoke inhalation and a 36-year-old man at the residence suffered second-degree burns to his right arm and hand. He was released from the hospital late last week, according to Ocadiz.

Authorities did not elease details on what prompted the search warrant or the relationship between the 36-year-old man and Shock.

This is the fourth fire fatality in Wichita in 2018. There were six in 2017, according to Ocadiz.