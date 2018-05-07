John O’Connor May 7, 2018

Sorry this is a bit late. Had a Doctor’s appointment. No big deal.

contact us with trivia answers, deep thoughts, comments or whatever by emailing john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. I'll reply next Monday.

Greetings, fellow Seeker of Truth, and welcome to week #351 of this seemingly endless journey through the swamps and backwoods of the English language, searching for true enlightenment or at least a McDonald’s.

I was searching for enlightenment last week when I was trying to install a new printer, which I had actually installed several months before. Ah, I see you’re confused. Let me explain.

I bought a wireless printer six months ago and after a lot of fiddling got it up and running. Okay. Then I took the computer to The Shop with a different issue and when I got it back the issue had been resolved, but the printer no longer took commands from me. Like, ‘Print.’ It just sat there like the proverbial bump on a log. It just showed ‘driver error’ and an increasing number of unprinted documents piled up in my print bin.

So I got on the phone with the guys at the shop, who talked me through several work-arounds, none of which helped. After a while they said, well, you can just get a USB cable and run it direct instead of wireless. Rather than take the machine to them and spend another 75 bucks or so, I decided to go that route. I thought, well that’s an easy fix.

Nope. There’s nothing easier about computers nowadays. You would think that after all this time in computer culture everything would be easy and seamless, and you’d be up and running, cranking out literary masterpieces like there’s no tomorrow.

Herewith: what I had to go through to set up my formerly wireless printer as a wired printer….

1. Go to the company website. Sign in with your email address and password.

2. Sorry this email address is already being used, they told me. Pick another. So, okay, I went to my work email and signed in from there. I gave them a new password which they judged for its security strength letter by letter and number by number.

3. Success! I got in to the company website, where they immediately tried to sell me something. I clicked ‘no.’

4. Click on ‘Terms of Service’ agreement. Read all 521 paragraphs of it, or at least act like you did by clicking ‘Agree.’ Click.

5. Go to ‘online manual.’ I did.

6. Click on ‘driver support.’ I did. Nothing happened. An ad popped up telling me I could easily order ink cartridges to be delivered automatically.

7. I hit the ‘Trouble Shooting’ option. There was a search box. I typed ‘set up printer for use with USB cable.’

8. I landed on an internet search engine ( Bing, I think it was) which had instructions for setting up HP printers. I was not using an HP printer. No ‘bingo’ for Bing.

9. I asked my wife for help. Maybe ‘fresh eyes’ could see a way through this maze.

10. She said “Go to ‘Settings’ on the computer.” I did. “Hit Printers and Devices,” she said. I did. The printer coughed, hiccupped and swung into action, printing off all the documents I had lined up.

Moral of the story: Computer troubles? Ask your wife, first thing. They are used to dealing with difficult situations. Like husbands.

Oh, there was one additional glitch: I had to reprint all the stuff later because there was no ink remaining in the cartridge. Guess I shoulda signed up for that automatic cartridge delivery service they offered.

Well, you delivered two answers out of five questions from last week. When I first posted on Monday I forgot to include my email address; that may have limited the number of responses.

Terry guessed the business at 11th and Williams had been Taylor-Houser Chevrolet. Good guess, and Roger agreed with you, but I’m sorry to say that according to my 1956 City Directory, Taylor-Houser was at 12th and Williams. (The building is now one of USD 428’s ‘bus barns.’)

Roger, Dale and Mike all got Charlie Finley as the (erratic) owner of the Kansas City Athletics, who departed for California in the ‘60s to become the Oakland A’s.

Kudos to Mike! He guessed the long-running silent cartoon character: Curious George, still running every day on PBS and still not saying a word, just uttering squeaks and snorts. His buddy, The Man in Yellow, does all the talking. ‘Curious’ began in book form in the late ‘30s.

Okay, the business on the SE corner of 11th Williams question is still up for grabs. Two others remain from last week: what feature of sinks has remained the same since indoor plumbing began? Look at your sink. It’ll come to you.

One other leftover: in what movie does Emily Blunt play a superfan of a long-ago writer?

And here are two new newbies: What was the last business in GB to use the pneumatic tube system to handle cash from the customers?

What song, which topped out at Number 3 in 1974, was a tribute song to departed rock ‘n rollers?

Remember Mom this Sunday. We'll talk again next Monday.

John