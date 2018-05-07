Great Bend man attempts to elude law enforcement during a car chase

On Sunday, May 6 at about 1 a.m. Deputy Sheriff Richard Allen with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro in the 100 block of Southeast 20 Road for a speeding violation.

When the deputy turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle the suspect continued west at a high rate of speed. Sheriff’s deputies pursued the Camaro for approximately 10 miles before the suspect pulled into a rural residence in the southwestern part of Barton County. The suspect attempted to flee on foot and was captured by Sheriff’s deputies.

The driver was identified as James Skinner, age 51 of Great Bend.

Skinner was arrested and booked into the Barton County Jail for felony flee and elude, felony obstruction and numerous traffic violations. Skinner was released on $5,000 bond.