Earthquake: More than 2K injection wells improperly permitted in Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — An investigation of Kansas saltwater injection wells has found more than 2,000 wells that weren’t properly permitted.

The Kansas Corporation Commission in November ordered an internal investigation of more than 4,000 saltwater injection oil well permits.

The commission changed the public comment period in 2008 to be cited from 15 to 30 days in published public notices for proposed injection wells.

The investigation found in February that permits for the more than 2,000 wells were approved with public notices stating the public comment period was only 15 days. It also found that the inaccurate notices were provided to the commission’s staff, but the errors were not detected as part of the review process.

The wells have been tied to an increase in the number of earthquakes in Kansas and surrounding states.