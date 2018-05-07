Cop Shop (5/4 – 5/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/4)

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:11 p.m. a vehicle versus turkey accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 108.

At 5:52 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 100 Avenue & SE 20 Road.

Fire

At 8:47 p.m. a fire was reported at NW 110 Road & NW 140 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:37 p.m. an accident was reported at 185 SE 1 Avenue.

5/5

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:36 p.m. an accident was reported at 330 E. US 56 Highway.

5/6

Chase All Units

At 12:58 a.m. a chase was reported at SE 20 Road & N. US 281 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/4)

Convulsions / Seizures

At 5:10 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5957 Eisenhower Avenue.

Theft

At 11:49 a.m. theft of $600 from a moneybox was reported at 2320 24th Street. Suspect left in a newer black KIA PC with a 60-day tag.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 1:23 p.m. a report of a subject kicking in her garage door at 1919 Madison Street was made.

Breathing Problems

At 6:58 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 805 Hubbard Street.

Theft

At 7:18 p.m. a report of a phone scam and being scammed out of $1,050 was made at 3503 10th Street.

5/5

K9 Use / Call Out

At 2:56 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at Broadway & Heizer Street.

Traffic Arrests

At 4:36 p.m. Curtis Rosas was arrested for driving while revoked and illegal tags at 16th Street & Morton Street.

Sick Person

At 4:56 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1701 Harrison Street.

Sick Person

At 5:52 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2607 Paseo Dr.

Theft

At 8:10 p.m. a report of Colby Hopkins breaking into vehicle in the parking lot at 3503 10th Street was made. Hopkins was arrested for theft, possession of stolen property, and distribution of methamphetamine.

Shots Fired

At 10:26 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area was made in the 800 block of Hubbard Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11:29 p.m. a possible burglary was reported at 5210 10th Street 21.

5/6

K9 Use / Call Out

At 12:23 a.m. a K-9 call out was used in the 2500 block of 19th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:59 a.m. Angel Armendariz was arrested at 9810 B-29 Way on a warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:21 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Patton Road.

At 5:20 p.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

At 10:09 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 11:44 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop in the 2500 block of 24th Street.

Interdiction

At 11:47 p.m. a narcotics arrest was made in the 2500 block of 24th Street.