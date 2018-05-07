Child kidnapping report in Great Bend turns out to be a hoax

On Saturday, May 5 at about 5:08 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Big Bend Recreational lake located in the 100 block of S. Washington Street, just south of the City of Great Bend. The initial call came to 911 Dispatch as a possible drowning.

Upon arrival Sheriff’s officers contacted Christina Chapman, age 35 of Great Bend, who stated while she was in the water swimming with her daughter, an unknown white male struck her, grabbed her three-year-old child and left in an unknown vehicle. Chapman repeatedly stated she had no idea who had taken her child.

Witnesses in the area stated they had not seen any other vehicles in the area nor had they seen a child with Chapman.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was contacted as officers prepared to issue an Amber Alert. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was also contacted in the event law enforcement needed equipment to search for a drowned child.

During the course the investigation Sheriff’s detectives contacted other family members to see if they had information as to who may have abducted the child. During the course that investigation it was discovered Chapman had voluntarily given her child to another family member several hours earlier. Evidently the entire incident was a hoax.

Christina Chapman was arrested for making a false report. She was transported to the Barton County Jail and booked on charges of interference with a law enforcement officer. Chapman was released on a $2,500 bond.