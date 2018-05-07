Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/4 – 5/6)

5/4

BOOKED: David Cannon of Ellinwood on an Ellinwood Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Charles Gann to Homeland Security for transport to Federal Court.

RELEASED: Christy Contreras of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after receiving a verbal order of release from ACA Doug Matthews.

RELEASED: Christy L. Contreras on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants with no conditions.

5/5

BOOKED: Shonda Washington on BTDC warrants for failure to appear with no bond.

BOOKED: Natosha Batzler of Dells, WI on BTDC case for transportation of open container, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond is set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Juan Martin Prieto on Barton County District Court warrants for failure to appear with no bond.

BOOKED: Curtis Rosas on GBPD case for driving while revoked and illegal tag, bond is set in the amount of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Christina Chapman of Great Bend for BTDC case for obstruction, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Colby Hopkins of Great Bend on GBPD case for theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction, possession of opiates, and unlawful use of a driver’s license, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Johnny Lee Wallace of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond is set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

RELEASED: Natosha Batzler of Dells, WI on BTDC case for transportation of open container, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Dynomite.

RELEASED: Tyrone Shewbart of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for probation violation for time served, released to mother to take to Oxford House.

RELEASED: Fellers on a BCDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with $5,000 bond posted through Dyn-O-Mite.

RELEASED: Aqeisa Koett of Great Bend on BCDC case for possession of stimulant, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with $10,000 bond posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Christina Chapman of Great Bend for BTDC case for obstruction with $2,500 bond posted through Dynomite.

5/6

BOOKED: Shonda Washington on BTDC warrants for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Kirk Zecha of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Manuel Espino of Salina on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery of LEO and obstruction with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: James Skinner of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for felony flee and elude, felony obstruction, speeding, fail to stop at sign, left of center, fail to signal and drive against restriction with a bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Angel Armendariz-Galindo of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S. GBMC case for obstruction with bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Jose Esquivel-Guerrero of Chase on Ellinwood Municipal case for no insurance and no driver’s license, bond set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Kirk Zecha of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dynomite.

RELEASED: Manuel Espino of Salina on GBMC case for battery LEO and obstruction after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Dynomite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: James Skinner of Great Bend on BCDC case for felony flee and elude, felony obstruction, speeding, fail to stop at sign, left of center, fail to signal and drive against restriction after posting a $5,000 surety bond through Dynomite.

RELEASED: Angel Armandariz-Galindo on GBMC warrant with a $250 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding and GBMC case with a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jose Esquivel-Guerrero of Chase on Ellinwood Municipal case for no insurance and no driver’s license after he posted a $500 surety bond.

RELEASED: David Cannon of Ellinwood on an Ellinwood Municipal Court case for partial serve sentence.