Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball announces new Human Resources Manager

BUSINESS NEWS

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB) is pleased to announce the addition of Jordan Krzycki to their professional team.

Krzycki joins ABBB as a human resources manager. Her primary focus will be on firm recruitment and benefit administration. Prior to joining ABBB, Krzycki spent three years as a professional recruiter in the healthcare industry.

“Jordan is a great addition to the ABBB team,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “Her professionalism and knowledge of the field are great assets to both current staff members and new recruits to our firm.”

Krzycki earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Fort Hays State University in 2013, graduating cum laude. She also minored in business management and received her human resources certificate. Krzycki is a member of the Hays Area Young Professionals and enjoys playing volleyball, reading, listening to music, and spending time with her family.