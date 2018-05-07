UPDATE: Mother, boyfriend in custody; 2-year-old Kan. boy has died

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Just before 8 a.m. Friday, police responded to a residence in the 800 block of north Woodrow in Wichita where the boy was found, not breathing, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The boy was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Davidson. The boy died Sunday.

The child’s 22-year-old mother, and her 25-year-old boyfriend were also at the residence.

A preliminary investigation revealed the child had sustained substantial face and head injuries.

The mother identified according to the Sedgwick County booking report as Elizabeth Woolheater and boyfriend Lucas Diel are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on amended requested charges of first-degree murder and endangering a child.

