Police investigate shots fired near Kansas high school

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of shots fired near East High School in Wichita.

Just after 11a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired near the intersection of English and Poplar in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Officers on the scene did find numerous shell casings in the area. Investigators learned that several individuals involved with the disturbance got into a white SUV type vehicle and traveled northbound on Poplar, according to Davidson. Other witnesses told police that additional individuals involved ran to the west into the east side of East High School in the 2300 Block of East Douglas.

The school resource officers locked the school down for approximately an hour as a precautionary measure.

Police did locate the individuals who went into the east side of the school. They were not armed, according to Davidson. Some were teens but it is not clear if they are students.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.