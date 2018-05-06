Police: Man dies in alleged road rage incident near Kansas City

Lee’s Summit, Mo. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a road rage incident involving a St. Joseph man.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were dispatched to the area of northbound M-291 Highway near the Interstate 470 merger on the report of a man stumbling in traffic, according to Lee’s Summit Police.

When crews arrived they found a man who had collapsed in the inner median; the man identified as 24-year-old Cody M. Harter of St. Joseph was pronounced dead at the scene. At this point investigators have the man’s truck which was found on the shoulder of the roadway.

Detectives have interviewed a handful of witnesses who described what they saw as a possible road rage incident. They reported seeing another vehicle stopped in front of the Harter’s vehicle, according to a media release from police. Harter and suspect were arguing outside of their vehicles. It is believed that that Harter suffered a single stab wound to the chest during the altercation and stumbled back into the lanes of traffic where he died.

The suspect and suspect vehicle then fled north on I-470. Police are asking anyone that was travelling along I-470 last night around 7:30 p.m. or anyone that may have seen the victim’s vehicle travelling north on M-291 from 50 Highway to call and speak with Detectives. The number to call is 816-969-1705.