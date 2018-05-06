Monday Weather

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.