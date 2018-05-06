Kansas woman dies in ATV accident

MARSHALL COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 4a.m. Sunday in Marshall County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Yamaha ATV driven by Adams D. Weston, 27, Frankfort, was in a field east of U.S 87 and five miles south of U.S. 36.

The ATV left the field and entered the roadway from the east ditch traveling southbound.

The driver turned around and began traveling northbound on U.S. 87, crossed into the east ditch and rolled.

The passenger Arianna Lynn Martin, 22, Frankfort, was ejected. The ATV came to rest on top of her, according to the KHP.

Martin was transported to Community Memorial Health Care where she died. Authorities released no additional details.