Kan. man held on $300K Bond for alleged child sex crimes

BROWN COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on child sex allegations.

On Friday, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department reported the arrest of 27-year-old Roy Tidwell of Sabetha.

He is being held on a $300,000 Bond for aggravated internet trading in child pornography, rape of a victim younger than 14, sexual exploitation of a child under 18, according to the jail booking report.

Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said the victim was 3 when the abuse allegedly occurred between July and December 2017 in Hiawatha.

Hill said the FBI, state and local authorities investigated the case.

If convicted, Tidwell could face a sentence of life in prison.

Tidwell remains jailed in Brown County and is awaiting a first appearance.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report