Barton Track and Field repeat Region VI Outdoor titles while adding conference championships

The Barton Community College track and field teams brought home the maximum team hardware as both the men and women’s squads won the KJCCC West and Region VI Outdoor titles wrapping up Saturday in Hutchinson, KS.

The Lady Cougars captured their 30th Region VI Outdoor title by notching their third staright championship scoring 173 points for a twenty-nine point margin. The Cougar men also repeated as championships, scoring 213 points for a fifty-three point margin for their second straight title and 22nd overall region outdoor trophy.

Notching their fourth straight and 31st overall KJCCC West Division title, the Lady Cougars’ 188 points distanced the runner-up by twenty-three points while the Cougar men’s 226 points for a 28.50 point margin was the program’s 22nd title and first since the 2010 season.