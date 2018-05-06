Barton Foundation Sporting Clay Shoot reaches nearly 200 participants

Story by Micah Oelze-gobarton.com

Photo by Brandon Steinert

The annual Barton Community College Foundation Sporting Clay Shoot continues to grow every year with a record 197 shooters who turned out to support the cause and test their aim and reflexes with a shotgun on April 22 at Camp Aldrich. The Barton Foundation exceeded its fundraising goal for mini-grants that faculty can use to purchase equipment or enhance their classrooms.

In previous years, faculty have used the mini-grants for purchasing calculators for the math department, a Red Man suit to allow the Criminal Justice students to safely practice martial arts, music stands, Emergency Medical Technician equipment, easels for the art department and much more.

Foundation Director Coleen Cape said she’s excited to have had so many participants this year, both local and abroad, drawing from Lawrence, Manhattan, Colby, Goodland, Wichita and Nebraska.

“This event just keeps getting bigger and better,” Cape said. “This year we had a record number of shooters and more positive comments than I can possibly share. I love this event – it is a fun-filled day with attendees truly enjoying what they are doing.”

Cape extended her gratitude to the many sponsors who helped make the event possible.

“We absolutely could not hold this event without the support of our many sponsors,” she said. “They help underwrite the event, and their generosity is the catalyst for the success of this event each and every year.”

Winners:

Top Man: Tim Murphy of Wichita

Top Woman: Eileen Duryee of Great Bend

Top Youth: Matt Huslig

Top Team: Tim Murphy, Mark Cassell and Scott Garrison of Wichita.

Major Sponsors:

Hammeke Electric

P & S Security

12 Gauge Sponsors:

Rob & Trisha Dove

M & M Equipment

20 Gauge Sponsors:

American State Bank & Trust Co

CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions

Eldridge Fencing

First Kansas Bank

Great Bend Tribune

Murphy Family Enterprises

Wal-Mart