Barton Baseball earns second consecutive trip to Wichita with sweep of Allen

Barton Community College baseball team held off a ninth inning Allen County Community College rally Saturday for a 9-7 win to sweep the Red Devils at Lawson-Biggs Field in the opening round of the Central District Region VI Tournament. The victory improves Barton to 42-12 on the season and advances the nationally receiving votes Cougars to the quarterfinals for the second straight year while also ending the Red Devils’ season for the second straight season as Allen County concludes the 2018 campaign at 25-27.

The Cougars will next play the 1:00 p.m. game at Wichita’s Lawrence-Dumont Stadium against the winner of the Johnson County and Cloud County series being decided Sunday afternoon in Overland Park.