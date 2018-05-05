Trolley service in Hoisington fueled by United Way funding

The Commission on Aging and the City of Hoisington offer a trolley service for rides to anywhere within the City limits of Hoisington. The service has been around for a long time helping citizens get to places they need or want to go.

The suggested donation of 25 cents per person on each ride does not pull in much funding for the service, but that is where the United Way of Central Kansas comes in according to Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell.

Jonathan Mitchell Audio

The Commission on Aging is one of the 23 agencies receiving funding from the United Way of Central Kansas.

The trolley runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be booked by calling 620-653-2555. The trolley is available for everyone but does operate on a first-come, first-served basis.