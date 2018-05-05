Sheriff asks for help to ID human remains

BARRY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in a rural area of southwest Missouri and they’re asking for the public’s help, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Department.

The remains were found March 26 by a landowner near Jenkins, about 45 miles southwest of Springfield.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office has posted photos on social media of jewelry found with the body in hopes that someone might recognize it.

The items include a bracelet, two rings and a rubber NEFF-brand watchband.

A forensic dentist says it appears the person was an adult, but investigators have not yet determined if the remains are that of a man or woman.

Detective Doug Henry says the circumstances of the person’s death are considered suspicious.

