Saturday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-out single in the eighth inning, bailing out their ballboy and giving the Kansas City Royals a 4-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers. The ballboy had picked up a fair ball earlier in the eighth, resulting in a ground-rule double that later turned into one of Detroit’s runs. But the Royals’ four-run bottom half gave them a wild victory a Kauffman Stadium.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas continued his early season dominance of the National League Central, throwing seven shutout innings in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. The win was the third straight for the Cardinals, their second in three games this season against a Chicago team they lost 14 of 19 games against a year ago.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals rookie Alex Reyes is likely to begin a rehab assignment next week and appears on track to return to the majors when he’s eligible to come off the disabled list at the end of the month. Cardinals General Manager Michael Girsch gave the update on Reyes’ status on Friday, the same day the right-hander pitched during an extended spring training appearance in Florida.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs selected Kahlil McKenzie in the sixth round out of Tennessee with plans to convert him from defensive tackle to offensive guard. It turns out that was the desire of McKenzie’s father. Reggie McKenzie happens to be the general manager of the AFC West rival Oakland Raiders. Now his boy is working toward one day beating up on Reggie’s team.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson to bolster the middle of their defense. Coach Jon Gruden said Johnson adds a presence to the defense that was needed. The 35-year-old Johnson spent his first 13 NFL seasons with the rival Kansas City Chiefs and will likely fill the role at middle linebacker that NaVorro Bowman played the second half of last season.

National Headlines

SEATTLE (AP) — Albert Pujols has become the 32nd player in major league history to reach 3,000 hits, getting a broken-bat single to right field off Seattle’s Mike Leake in the fifth inning to join the exclusive club. Pujols dumped the single into shallow right field on his sixth attempt to reach the mark after getting to 2,999. He was given a standing ovation by the crowd in Seattle.

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors now own two-games-to-one leads in the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals. James Harden provided 25 points and 12 assists while Eric Gordon also scored 25 in the Rockets’ 113-92 rout of the Jazz in Utah. Anthony Davis poured in 33 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and had four steals as the Pelicans knocked off the Warriors, 119-100.

UNDATED (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning are in position to advance to the Stanley Cup conference finals by tomorrow. Alex Tuch scored twice and Marc-Andre Fleury carried a shutout into the third period of the Knights’ 5-3 victory against San Jose. The Lightning pulled out a 4-3 win at Boston on Dan Girardi’s goal 3:18 into overtime.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kyle Larson will start from the pole for tomorrow’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway. Larson turned a lap of 158.103 mph to nose out Kevin Harvick and give Chevrolet its first pole since Alex Bowman started from the top spot at the Daytona 500 in February. Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. round out the top-5 starters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Peter Malnati owns a one-stroke lead over Jason Day and Aaron Wise heading into the third round of the PGA’s Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. Malnati followed Thursday’s 67 with a 3-under 68 for a 7-under total. Woods cleared the cut line by two strokes following yesterday’s 2-over 73, but he’s nine shots back.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final Houston 8 Arizona 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Cleveland 6

Final Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 2

Final Boston 5 Texas 1

Final Minnesota 6 Chi White Sox 4

Final Kansas City 4 Detroit 2

Final Oakland 6 Baltimore 4

Final L-A Angels 5 Seattle 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 7 Philadelphia 3

Final Colorado 8 N-Y Mets 7

Final Cincinnati 4 Miami 1

Final San Francisco 9 Atlanta 4

Final Pittsburgh 6 Milwaukee 4

Final St. Louis 3 Chi Cubs 2

Final L-A Dodgers 4 San Diego 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final New Orleans 119 Golden State 100

Final Houston 113 Utah 92

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final OT Tampa Bay 4 Boston 3

Final Vegas 5 San Jose 3