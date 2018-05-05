Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, May 7, 2018 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, April 23, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of April 16, 2018, and ending April 30, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. INTERSECTION OF NORTH WASHINGTON AVENUE AND NORTH 30 ROAD:

-As the result of an accident at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and North 30 Road, the Commission requested that County staff research potential safety improvements. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

C. PROCLAMATION 2018-09: National Bike Month – May, 2018:

-The bicycle is an economical, healthy, convenient, and environmentally sound

form of transportation and an excellent tool for recreation and enjoyment of

Barton County’s scenic beauty. Throughout the month of May, the residents of

Barton County and its visitors can experience the joys of bicycling through

educational programs, races, commuting events, charity events, or by simply

getting out and going for a ride. One upcoming local biking event, the Great,

Great Bend Summer Bike Caper, has been planned by the Be Well Barton

County Committee. Janel Rose, Committee Member, has been asked to

present the Proclamation that names May 2018 as National Bike Month.

D. PROCLAMATION 2018-10: Mental Health Awareness Month – May, 2018:

-Mental health is essential to everyone’s overall well-being. This year’s national

Mental Health Awareness theme is “Whole Body Mental Health.” The proposed

Proclamation, declaring May, 2018, as Mental Health Awareness Month, states

that with appropriate resources, treatment and support, people with mental

health concerns are able to improve their well-being and quality of life. Julie

Kramp, Executive Director, The Center, will provide details.

E. SOLID WASTE: Annual Review of the Solid Waste Management Plan:

-Per KSA 65-3405, Barton County is required to form and maintain a Solid Waste

Planning Committee to develop and perform an annual review of the Solid

Waste Management Plan, which is then approved by the Commission. As the

Solid Waste Management Plan had a comprehensive review last year, it is

recommended that no changes be made at this time. Phil Hathcock, County

Administrator, will discuss details.

F. TREASURER’S OFFICE: Office Improvement:

-At less than 100 square feet, the interior office space used by the County

Treasurer is inadequate for his current needs. Bids were received to move two

walls to expand the office space, upgrade the electrical and install LED lighting.

Thomas Quality Homes provided the lowest bid of $13,743.80. Mr. Hathcock will

discuss details.

G. 2018 TAX SALE: Filing:

-On April 23, 2018, the 2018 Tax Sale petition was filed with the Clerk of the

District Court. Subsequent to the filing, the County will send each party to the

sale a summons, a copy of the petition and the corresponding limited

Certificate of Title by certified mail. To avoid having a property sold at auction,

taxpayers must pay all taxes from, generally, 2014 forward and a redemption

fee of $186.00. Jim Jordan, County Treasurer, will detail the process.

H. COMMISSION DISCUSSION: Kansas County Commissioners Association Annual

Conference:

-The Kansas County Commissioners Association (KCCA) held their annual

conference in Wichita beginning May 1, 2018. The conference, entitled Point.

Counterpoint., included such topics as the obligations of elected officials,

immigration issues, taxation, cybersecurity and executive sessions. Barb Esfeld,

County Appraiser, participated on a panel dealing with property appraisals.

There was also a legislative update. The Commissioners will discuss the

conference.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any

documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other

documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take

place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

10:00 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with

the Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse

Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed,

the Commission will return to their Chambers.

11:00 a.m. – Rabies Discussion – Shelly Schneider, Health Department

11:30 a.m. – Anti-Ransomeware Software – John Debes, Information Technology

Director

1:00 p.m. – Program Update – Cottonwood Extension District

1:30 p.m. – Replacement of Vehicle – Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services

Director

2:00 p.m. – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman,

County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock,

County Administrator, is scheduled for May 10, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, May 14, 2018.

VII. ADJOURN.