Man from Lyons hospitalized after Rice County crash

RICE COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Rice County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy truck driven by Glenn M. Miller, 53, Lyons, was northbound on 22nd Road six miles east of Lyons. The truck crossed the center line into the southbound lane. It traveled into the west ditch, struck a field entrance, continued north and came to a stop facing north.

Miller was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.